Opinion: Should America’s antidiscrimination laws be repealed as outdated?

But how did we get to where we are, and what can we do to prevent the law from again being interpreted to mean the opposite of what it says once popular attention moves on? The problem, I believe, is actually a similar problem to the one the U.S. Supreme Court addressed in its Loper Bright decision (overturning the Chevron doctrine): bureaucrats exercising too much of the powers constitutionally reserved to lawmakers and the court system. The Supreme Court in that case, and likely in others to follow, is curtailing the bureaucrats’ practice of both making and enforcing law, themselves, where the Legislature and court system, respectively, should be responsible for these functions under the U.S. Constitution. The bureaucrats at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the Office for Civil Rights (OCR), the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCC), our State Department of Human Rights (DHR) and other states’ analogous agencies are the source of the problems under our antidiscrimination laws. Let me explain.