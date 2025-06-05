Opinion: Partnering with Minnesota’s foragers is essential to creating sustainable regulations

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
“Ooh!” My mom gasps from a few steps ahead of me on the trail we are hiking in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest in northern Wisconsin. I hurry forward and spot the vibrant orange and white of a chicken of the woods mushroom peaking through the greens and browns of the fallen leaves and undergrowth.
My mom is giddy. This is her first time finding an edible mushroom in prime condition that she feels confident identifying. Its soft, meaty flesh will be a delightful addition to our dinner once we get back to the campsite where the rest of our family is napping in the midday heat. We cut a few of the fan-like fronds to take with us, leaving the majority of the mushroom for the bugs, squirrels and other hikers, and continue on our way.
Since I started foraging around four years ago, for me, this moment encapsulates the value of collecting edible plants and fungi from the outdoors for food or medicine. The joy of finding these natural gifts not only directly connects us to the forest through the nutrients we gain, but also builds a sense of responsibility to take care of these spaces so they can continue to nourish us.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is currently reworking its foraging guidelines in response to the surge in outdoor recreation during the pandemic. Its proposals have included a bag limit on how many mushrooms, nuts or berries could be harvested per person per day or a permitting system to collect the amounts of these resources necessary for preservation. However, their suggestions have been met with backlash because they have neglected to include the input of the people most impacted by these changes: foragers.
As an outdoor educator and member of the Minnesota Mycological Society, the foraging community’s calls to participate in creating data-based regulation got me wondering: What does the science say about sustainable foraging? While the articles and studies I perused yielded few definitive answers, they led back to the same conclusion: Partnering with foragers to create regulation is necessary to promote accessible recreation and long-term sustainability.
The creation of state-managed conservation areas has preserved Minnesota’s abundance of stunning nature. However, this history also includes the dispossession of Indigenous lands and the separation of traditional practices, like foraging, from the management of these spaces. Restricting access to state-managed land for foraging and other traditional uses without input from the community continues these exclusionary practices. It also limits the potential to maintain and build a relationship with these spaces that could enable people to become active participants in protecting these spaces.