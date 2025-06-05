Opinion: Partnering with Minnesota’s foragers is essential to creating sustainable regulations

In contrast to fishing guidelines, which are supported by annual data gathered by the DNR, there is not a comparable source of information on the abundance of common edible species or the impact that foraging has on them. Foragers are often the ones who know the most about these trends through years of experience in the woods. Most of the foragers I’ve met are excited to protect these species and give back to the areas that support them through activities like invasive species removal or trash pick up. Pairing the DNR’s knowledge of the broad scope of the public lands in Minnesota with the place-based expertise of experienced foragers would allow us to create policies in line with the evidence applicable to these areas.