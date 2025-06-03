Opinion: No tax breaks for Big Tech in 11th-hour deals at the Minnesota Legislature

Is there a conversation to be had about balancing financial incentives for economic development against impacts on our communities, natural resources and state budget? Yes, but we need a real conversation, and that means legislators acting in full transparency when it comes to determining what policies and protections are needed to regulate these behemoths. As it stands, in addition to the challenges of tracking this conversation at the Legislature, the details of specific data center proposals are often hidden behind nondisclosure agreements. Given the major impacts we already know data centers have, surely we should not be rushing to expand corporate welfare to companies like Amazon, Google and Facebook with the broader conversation in its infancy.