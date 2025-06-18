Opinion: ‘No Kings,’ period: Restoration, not insurrection

My wife and I attended Northfield’s “No Kings” rally Saturday along with maybe another 1,500 or so others and some motorcycle-driving counter-protesters, riding back and forth, just hours after learning of the assassination of former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband and the near-fatal shooting of state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife. We went to join hands and voices with neighbors who believe in democracy and the rule of law, as outlined in our federal Constitution and in the federal and state statutes that make clear what obeying the law looks like. We went to protest and stand against the reign of our current president and his minions — a president who mounted an actual insurrection and would have been convicted of doing so absent the disastrous and inappropriate immunity decision of the Supreme Court.