Opinion: ‘No Kings,’ period: Restoration, not insurrection

My wife and I attended Northfield’s “No Kings” rally Saturday along with maybe another 1,500 or so others and some motorcycle-driving counter-protesters, riding back and forth, just hours after learning of the assassination of former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband and the near-fatal shooting of state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife. We went to join hands and voices with neighbors who believe in democracy and the rule of law, as outlined in our federal Constitution and in the federal and state statutes that make clear what obeying the law looks like. We went to protest and stand against the reign of our current president and his minions — a president who mounted an actual insurrection and would have been convicted of doing so absent the disastrous and inappropriate immunity decision of the Supreme Court.
For the most part, we cheered the speakers at our No Kings protest, joined the singing of songs of unity and peace, and shared our heartfelt sympathy for the Hortman and Hoffman families. But the speaker who spoke at greatest length argued that the only solution for America is an insurrection — that America is so broken that we must unite to throw everything out and start again with people like her in control.
That is, of course, precisely what Donald Trump told us and what he brought Elon Musk into the government to accomplish. Instead, in my view, what America needs is not an insurrection but a firm restoration of our commitment to the Constitution and to a rule of law that applies to all, including the president.
We know, of course, that our Constitution and laws are not perfect, though in many ways over time their arc has been toward, rather than away from, justice. We also know that we have the freedom and power to amend the Constitution, enact new laws and modify and/or replace existing laws to continue the arc toward justice.
But doing that is exceptionally difficult in our country. One of our greatest strengths — our diversity — is also a significant challenge. Ever since I first read these sections 14 years ago from Colin Woodard’s seminal 2011 book “American Nations,” I have feared that what we see today would come about. Woodard wrote these things:
“Other sovereign democratic states have central governments more corrupted than our own, but most can fall back on unifying elements we lack: common ethnicity, a shared religion, or near-universal consensus on many fundamental political issues. The United States needs its central government to function cleanly, openly, and efficiently because it’s one of the few things binding us together … .