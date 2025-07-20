Opinion | My prayer to the universe — and my platform

Expression of one’s beliefs is appropriate in a public forum, and if any company withholds one opinion over another, then it must declare why all opinions are not respected. That requires informational protections, free of political censoring. Free of keeping voices out of discussion due to aphorisms or various assuages meant to frame or paint a certain opinion into a political corner. One may call something “reproductive rights,” and another may refer to that as “premature termination of life.” The line is not drawn clearly, so all sides should be allowed to voice their opinion on the matter if it is considered a public forum or comment section.