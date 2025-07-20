Opinion | My prayer to the universe — and my platform

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
In a time when slogans replace substance and institutional trust crumbles under partisan wayfaring, there is an innocent, fledgling tug-of-war that is not waged in politics, but in clarity itself. I have no special allegiance to any party or ideology, but I do desire values rooted in respect, agency and protection from exogenous overreach.
I believe children deserve education, not indoctrination. There must be a neutral zone where things that are not developmentally appropriate for them is removed. Our public schools’ job is to carefully educate, while preserving trust. Families cannot provide all the educational necessities, but they are not devoid of values.
Expression of one’s beliefs is appropriate in a public forum, and if any company withholds one opinion over another, then it must declare why all opinions are not respected. That requires informational protections, free of political censoring. Free of keeping voices out of discussion due to aphorisms or various assuages meant to frame or paint a certain opinion into a political corner. One may call something “reproductive rights,” and another may refer to that as “premature termination of life.” The line is not drawn clearly, so all sides should be allowed to voice their opinion on the matter if it is considered a public forum or comment section.
The middle class should be an achievable goal if you follow the laws of the land to the best of your ability, but we cannot forget that much of that requires certain values, and when the government is at one end and the profit-seekers the other, we cannot expect the ones in the middle to make up the difference between poor governance and profiteering. The middle should always have sway over the brokers of authority or wealth. A supermajority is required to overrule the median populace.
Small businesses deserve less red tape and more breathing room so they can compete with the titans of global corporations. That could be a full topic in itself.
This is my attempt to be unapologetically honest. If I had an individual platform, it would be to treat my neighbors well, become a better person (in whatever way that may be) and to fight where I need to, but always resolve things in the most peaceful way I am allowed.