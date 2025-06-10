Opinion: Extreme weather requires adaptation, but the work is getting harder

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
High Falls at Tettegouche State Park is one of the most recognizable views along the North Shore. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources estimates half a million people stop at the park a year, many making the short hike to see the Baptism River cascade down toward Lake Superior.
But this area has been hit hard by heavy precipitation in recent years. In the spring of 2022, back-to-back storms and rapid snowmelt caused lakes and streams across the Arrowhead to quickly swell. At High Falls, churning waters topped the iconic pedestrian bridge spanning the river’s banks, impacting the structure and stretching the cables holding it in place.
Then, before the DNR could begin repair work, rains came again. Last June, torrential downpours in northeastern Minnesota brought up to 7 inches to some locations in less than eight hours. The area was already primed for flooding after one of the wettest springs on record. This time, at High Falls, the Baptism River dislodged the pedestrian bridge fully from its moorings, pushing it against the shore downstream.
Extreme weather events like these are not going away. Regional climate models from the University of Minnesota Climate Adaptation Partnership, where we work, suggest northeastern Minnesota could see a more than 20% increase in the number of spring days with precipitation over an inch by the 2040s — in as few as 15 years from now — relative to 1995-2014.
Aware of this reality, the DNR is rebuilding with an eye toward the future — more resilient to floods. At Tettegouche, when the new High Falls bridge opens later this year, it will be almost 5 feet higher, farther away from floodwaters’ reach.
This isn’t just climate-smart planning; it’s also budget-smart. The DNR’s estimate for bridge repairs after the 2022 flooding was approximately $260,000. The new bridge will cost about $880,000. Its higher elevation will allow for an up to 500-year water flow to pass below it, reducing the potential that it will need to get rebuilt (and refinanced), again and again.