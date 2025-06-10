Opinion: Extreme weather requires adaptation, but the work is getting harder

The same recent rain events that wreaked havoc along the North Shore sent floodwaters churning into the underground mine. In 2022, rains overwhelmed the pump system that sends water from the bottom of the mine to the surface. Then last year, flooding not only took out the pumps, but also the electrical system and alarm to alert staff that things were going awry. It took the DNR until this past October — four months later — to even get back in to assess the damage. Tours are still suspended.