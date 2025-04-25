Opinion: Don’t fail to notice what Washington may be doing to nonprofits

Regardless of our politics, we should stand united in not wanting the federal government to tell us what issues we can and can’t support. This would undermine our First Amendment rights and one of philanthropy’s most essential purposes. Philanthropy addresses issues and offers help in areas not already covered by the government. If the federal government treats philanthropy like an extension of the government that can be directed by government priorities, then we will lose the flexibility and freedom that have made our sector an effective and vital part of our society for centuries.