Opinion: Don’t fail to notice what Washington may be doing to nonprofits

With all the change going on in federal policy right now, one area that has been under the radar is potential changes to the rules — and the roles — for nonprofit organizations.
Even as you read about threats to Harvard University’s nonprofit status, you may not be connecting that to the fate of your local food bank or church. But there are federal actions being proposed right now that could have huge implications for all kinds of community organizations you care about. [Minnesota Star Tribune opinion editor’s note: See also “Tax reform shouldn’t be a backdoor attack on nonprofits,” Strib Voices, April 13.]
Nonprofits and charitable giving organizations are as diverse as America itself. They provide important services and step in when government resources aren’t available. From supporting aging veterans to helping kids learn, and from advancing lifesaving research to providing shelter and food for families in need, nonprofit and charitable giving organizations touch every part of our lives and every community in our country.
Nonprofits employ 13% of our workforce and support 380,000 jobs, according to the Minnesota Council on Nonprofits, with the majority of workers providing health care services. Minnesotans also have the third-highest rate of volunteerism in the country, contributing $4 billion in economic benefits.
Preserving the strength and diversity of the nonprofit sector requires ensuring that whoever is in the White House cannot penalize organizations if they don’t align with their political agenda.
That’s why we are standing up for the fundamental right of nonprofits and charitable giving organizations to continue the long-held American tradition of supporting issues and communities they deem important.