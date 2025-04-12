Opinion: Tax reform shouldn’t be a backdoor attack on nonprofits

This isn’t a partisan issue. It’s not about left or right, red states or blue. If tax exemption erodes, ideologically diverse organizations across the country will be equally threatened. That means community health clinics offering addiction recovery services and private religious schools serving rural families. It means environmental nonprofits advocating for conservation and land trusts, as well as energy-focused foundations promoting American energy independence. It includes national business alliances that support manufacturing standards and workforce pipelines, and civic education organizations working to boost voter participation and trust in institutions. Think tanks on both ends of the spectrum — from the Brookings Institution to the Heritage Foundation — could see major operational constraints. So could faith-based service groups like Catholic Charities and Lutheran Services in America, along with professional associations that set safety standards in engineering, medicine and construction. No matter your political affiliation or policy priorities, there is likely a nonprofit advancing the issues you care about — and they are all at risk under these proposals.