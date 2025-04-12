Opinion: Tax reform shouldn’t be a backdoor attack on nonprofits

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
With political chaos dominating headlines, it’s easy to miss the quieter moves coming out of Washington — moves that could do serious, long-term harm to civil society in the United States. As the expiration of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) approaches at the end of 2025, Congress is considering how to fund its extension. One of the targets? The nonprofit sector.
Behind closed doors and buried in committee reports, lawmakers — especially those on the House Ways and Means Committee — are intensifying scrutiny of tax-exempt organizations. Committee Chair Jason Smith, R-Mo., has voiced concerns about the “proliferation” of nonprofits and whether their activities align with the “spirit or letter of the law.” Some members, such as Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, are questioning whether nonprofits that offer similar services to for-profit entities should retain tax-free status. Meanwhile, influential voices like Scott Hodge — formerly of the Tax Foundation and now with Arnold Ventures — are advocating for sweeping changes, arguing that the nonprofit sector represents a hidden tax gap that should be closed.
Proposals under consideration include applying the full corporate tax rate — 21% — to any revenue that isn’t strictly charitable donation-based. That would include membership dues for trade and professional associations, registration and tuition fees for educational programs and industry certifications, sponsorship income from conferences and conventions, and even returns on investment portfolios. These aren’t fringe funding sources — they are core operating revenues for the vast majority of nonprofit organizations. Targeting them is not about curbing abuse. It’s about reshaping the entire structure of how nonprofit institutions are allowed to function.
Let’s be clear: This isn’t a tax technicality. It’s a fundamental shift in how the U.S. views — and supports — its nonprofit institutions. And it threatens to dismantle one of the few sectors left that still commands broad public trust.
I work closely with organizations across the nonprofit spectrum: faith-based institutions, charitable organizations, industry associations and professional societies. I’ve seen the impact they have firsthand — from workforce development to emergency response to civic education. Thanks to the persistent efforts of the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) and the Association Societies Alliance (ASA), we know this threat is not hypothetical — it’s in motion.
If enacted, these proposals won’t just hurt a few outliers. They’ll hit everything from local food banks and scientific research foundations to professional medical societies and national trade associations. The impact will be felt by Americans who rely on nonprofits for housing support, elder care, addiction recovery, disaster relief, community safety programs and more.