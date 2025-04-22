Opinion: Could Walz still follow through on ‘One Minnesota’?

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
The labels we assign to politicians often define our own expectations. For Gov. Tim Walz, pinpointing a label has proven difficult. Is he a moderate, a progressive or something else entirely?
In advance of his State of the State Address on Wednesday night, let’s review his political history. To truly understand him, it’s helpful to look beyond labels and focus on a pragmatic approach he encouraged from his students and embodies now: Coach Walz is a darn good teammate.
In Congress, Walz represented a district that could charitably be described as burgundy. During his six terms in office, he earned a reputation as someone who collaborated with both parties. Party control of Congress may have actually helped him. During his first two terms, Democrats were in control of the House. But for his last eight years, he was a member of the minority party and needed to team up with majority Republicans to get anything done. And he did.
Pragmatism was evident in one of his first actions as a candidate for governor — he chose Peggy Flanagan as his running mate more than a year before Election Day. Her progressive record helped balance out his moderate white-guy reputation. Despite losing the DFL endorsement, the duo took the contest to the primary and won, partly due to his moderate record appealing to some voters and her liberal credibility appealing to others.
Walz started his first term as governor leaning into a bipartisan approach — but again, maybe because he had to. The Senate was controlled by Republicans, the House controlled by the DFL. Walz fostered a good relationship with leaders, including then-Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka. Minnesota has a history of split government, so forced bipartisanship and the strategy to reach a “global deal” at the end of the legislative session isn’t unusual. Bipartisan cooperation to enact a balanced budget is the only thing that avoids a government shutdown.
And then came the trifecta. On election night in 2022, Walz won re-election, the House stayed in DFL control, and the Senate — surprisingly — flipped from Republican to DFL majority, by one seat.