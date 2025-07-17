One Tech Tip: How to clean your computer, earbuds and smartphone

LONDON — Smartphones, laptops, headphones and other electronic devices are essential for work and play in our daily lives. But all that time spent typing, scrolling or listening also means our devices gradually accumulate grime that needs to be cleaned off.
You might not give much thought to cleaning your devices but there are reasons you should, says Logitech, which makes keyboards, webcams and other computer peripherals.
''Regular cleaning and proper maintenance not only keeps your gadgets looking pristine, and wins you hygiene points, it also helps them perform better and last longer,'' the company says. ''In the case of devices like earbuds, the accumulated bacteria and debris may even cause health issues or discomfort.''
Here are some pointers on cleaning your tech:
Getting started
Always check if the manufacturer has any specific guidelines for cleaning.
Assemble some basic equipment and material for cleaning, which should include a soft and lint-free cleaning cloth, like a microfiber cloth; cotton swabs; a soft-bristled brush like a toothbrush, paintbrush or makeup brush; compressed air and isopropyl alcohol.
Isopropyl, or rubbing alcohol, is a non-toxic cleaning solvent that's antiseptic and antibacterial. It's popular for cleaning electronics because it doesn't leave any residue and dries quickly. But you might want to wear gloves to avoid skin irritation. Drip some of it on a cloth instead of pouring it directly onto your device. Also heed some of the more specific warnings below.