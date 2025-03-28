A Minnesota town’s recipe for success: Licorice, dog food and a family’s commitment

PERHAM, MINN. – Outside the sparkling new high school here, no one lingered in the parking lot on one of winter’s coldest nights. Inside, though, the Hive was jumping.
This girls basketball game wasn’t particularly noteworthy: the Perham Yellowjackets against the Staples-Motley Cardinals with neither team bound for the state tournament. Still, the gym was packed to support their hometown girls. On the second-floor walking track, murals showed the history of the town and star athletes of the past. Senior night was the hottest thing going on a subzero night in this west-central Minnesota town, especially with junior Kaia Anderson expected to score her 1,000th point.
When Kaia scored her landmark basket, officials stopped the game. Kaia hugged her dad, the school’s activities director, and gave the game ball to her mom, who’d been diagnosed with cancer the previous year and had become a community rallying point. The crowd, many holding signs that simply said “1000,” stood and applauded, some with tears in their eyes.
This little moment underscored how Perham unlocked the secret recipe for success that has eluded plenty of small towns around Minnesota. Simply put, people who live in Perham support Perham.
They follow the lead of the Nelson family, which has run an array of manufacturing businesses in Perham for three generations. Teenagers graduate, see the world and move back to the town where a huge Perham Yellowjacket logo adorns the water tower. Thriving small businesses line blocks of a bustling Main Street: Brew Ales & Eats pub, MN Tru North sporting goods/lake-life store, Bay Window Quilt Shop, Richter’s Men’s Wear.
Perhaps most vital has been large locally owned businesses reinvesting in this town halfway between Brainerd and Fargo on Hwy. 10: internet service provider Arvig, which started here in 1950 as a telephone company and has stayed local while expanding regionally; Bongards, a farmer-owned cheese-making coop in the midst of a $125 million expansion; and the Nelson family’s KLN Family Brands, Perham’s leading company. Even if you don’t know KLN, you’ve seen their products: Wiley Wallaby licorice, Tuffy’s Pet Foods, Finley’s dog treats, Sweet Chaos drizzled popcorn.
The Tuffy’s manufacturing plant shadows Main Street, symbolic of KLN Brands’ impact in a town of 3,600 people where the company employs some 700. The Nelson family has helped fund scads of big projects in recent decades. The company infuses everything in town — even the air.
“Every other day, the whole town smells like licorice,” said Eryn Moser, an elementary educator who was watching the basketball game. She paused, then added: “We also get the dog food smell.”