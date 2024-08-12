One man fatally stabbed another over the weekend in Eden Prairie, officials said Monday.
Twin Cities
One man fatally stabs another over weekend in Eden Prairie; suspect arrested and victim ID’d
The attack occurred about 6 p.m. Saturday near Wallace Road and Technology Drive, where a fight underway was reported, police said.
Officers arrived and found a 42-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to the chest, police said. He was taken to HCMC by emergency medical responders and pronounced dead there.
He was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office as Jama Ahmed Muse of Eden Prairie.
Officers arrested a 36-year-old suspect nearby, and he was booked into jail about 12:10 a.m. Sunday. The Eden Prairie man’s jail booking photo shows him with a large bandage on his neck.
The suspect has yet to be charged as of Monday afternoon. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.
“A preliminary investigation appears the two parties knew each other,” a police statement read.
Police spokeswoman Kari Knoll said Monday that the stabbing “did not take place in a building. The details of exactly where the stabbing occurred are still under investigation.”
