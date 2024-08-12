Twin Cities

One man fatally stabs another over weekend in Eden Prairie; suspect arrested and victim ID’d

The attack occurred about 6 p.m. Saturday near Wallace Road and Technology Drive, where a fight underway was reported, police said.

By Paul Walsh

Star Tribune

August 12, 2024 at 5:27PM

One man fatally stabbed another over the weekend in Eden Prairie, officials said Monday.

The attack occurred about 6 p.m. Saturday on Wallace Road near Technology Drive, where a fight in progress was reported, police said.

Officers arrived and found a 42-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to the chest, police said. He was taken to HCMC by emergency medical responders and pronounced dead there.

He was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office as Jama Ahmed Muse of Eden Prairie.

Officers arrested a 36-year-old suspect nearby, and he was booked into jail about 12:10 a.m. Sunday. The Eden Prairie man’s jail booking photo shows him with a large bandage on his neck.

The suspect has yet to be charged as of Monday afternoon. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

“A preliminary investigation appears the two parties knew each other,” a police statement read.

Police spokeswoman Kari Knoll said Monday that the stabbing “did not take place in a building. The details of exactly where the stabbing occurred are still under investigation.”

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See More

More from Twin Cities

See More
Twin Cities

Minneapolis Public Housing Authority completes sprinkler installation at all 42 high-rises

Mary McGovern, public housing tenant and president of the Minneapolis Highrise Representative Council, stands before a microphone speaking at a gathering of elected officials and Minneapolis Public Housing Authority staff Monday to celebrate the installation of sprinklers across the agency's portfolio of 42 high-rise buildings. Four years ago, only 16 buildings were outfitted with fire suppression systems.

The public housing authority committed to upgrading all its high-rises after tenants were killed in a fire at the Cedar High Apartments in 2019.

Twin Cities

Charges: Man placed hidden camera inside men’s locker room at Life Time Fitness

Twin Cities

Rape charge added to 2 other sex assault allegations against masseur at Twin Cities spa