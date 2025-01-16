Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
One last word on Jimmy Carter
Here’s a part of his personality perhaps not yet mentioned.
By Bob Lundegaard
•••
Is there room for still one more tribute to Jimmy Carter, the greatest past president in our history?
I think so, because I was witness to a facet of his personality that I don’t think has been mentioned.
Carter came to Minneapolis in 1988 as part of a tour to publicize a book he’d written (one of many in his post-presidency), “An Outdoor Journal,” a memoir of hunting, fishing and the meaning of nature.
I was the Star Tribune’s designated reporter/interviewer for book-writing celebrities, although on this occasion I thought our outdoors columnist might want to do the interview. He declined, so the opportunity fell to me. I was not necessarily a nature aficionado, so I discussed interview possibilities with the editors. One noted that Carter was interested in poetry.
We met at Minneapolis’ beautiful Theodore Wirth Park, so I suppose the president expected some nature questions. Instead I asked him, “Who is your favorite poet?” I don’t think he’d ever been asked that by a journalist, but he instantly replied “Dylan Thomas.”
Wow — a lyrical but notoriously difficult Welshman.
Carter proceeded to recite, from memory, one of Thomas’ most difficult poems, all 20 lines of “A Refusal to Mourn the Death, by Fire, of a Child in London.”
It made such an impression on me that when Carter neared death, I vowed to read the poem again as a tribute to him. And I did.
Bob Lundegaard is a retired Star Tribune reporter.
Bob Lundegaard
