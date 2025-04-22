News & Politics

One hurt as teen driver mistakes gas pedal for brake and crashes into house in Robbinsdale

A woman riding in the vehicle told police she let the 13-year-old boy drive through the neighborhood.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 22, 2025 at 1:11PM

A teenager was behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed into a house in Robbinsdale on Monday night. One person inside the home was hurt, police said.

Police went to the 3200 block of Grimes Avenue N. about 6 p.m. after learning the Chevy Tahoe crashed into a house. A man inside the house was hit by exterior walls that were pushed in. He was taken to a hospital with noncritical injuries, said police spokesman John Elder.

A woman inside the home was not hurt, Elder said.

Officers interviewed an adult woman, believed to be a family member, who was a passenger in the Tahoe and determined she allowed the 13-year-old boy to drive around the neighborhood. Witnesses also identified the teen as the driver, Elder said.

The woman said the two were returning home after going to a store when the boy mistook the gas pedal for the break and the Tahoe crashed into the house, Elder said.

Police continue to investigate.

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

