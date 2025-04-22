One hurt as teen driver mistakes gas pedal for brake and crashes into house in Robbinsdale

A teenager was behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed into a house in Robbinsdale on Monday night. One person inside the home was hurt, police said.
Police went to the 3200 block of Grimes Avenue N. about 6 p.m. after learning the Chevy Tahoe crashed into a house. A man inside the house was hit by exterior walls that were pushed in. He was taken to a hospital with noncritical injuries, said police spokesman John Elder.
A woman inside the home was not hurt, Elder said.
Officers interviewed an adult woman, believed to be a family member, who was a passenger in the Tahoe and determined she allowed the 13-year-old boy to drive around the neighborhood. Witnesses also identified the teen as the driver, Elder said.
The woman said the two were returning home after going to a store when the boy mistook the gas pedal for the break and the Tahoe crashed into the house, Elder said.
Police continue to investigate.