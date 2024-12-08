One person died and another was seriously wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in a Brooklyn Park parking lot.
One dead, one seriously wounded in shooting in Brooklyn Park strip mall parking lot
The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 8, 2024 at 3:19AM
Brooklyn Park police officers responded to a shooting around 2 p.m. Saturday in a strip mall parking lot near the busy intersection of Brooklyn Blvd. and Bottineau Blvd., not far from a Target and a Menards.
Officers found two victims and began to aid them before both were taken to a hospital, according to a police spokesman.
One of the victims was later pronounced dead. The other was seriously wounded. Identities for the victims werenot available Saturday night.