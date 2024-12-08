News & Politics

One dead, one seriously wounded in shooting in Brooklyn Park strip mall parking lot

By Reid Forgrave

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 8, 2024

One person died and another was seriously wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in a Brooklyn Park parking lot.

Brooklyn Park police officers responded to a shooting around 2 p.m. Saturday in a strip mall parking lot near the busy intersection of Brooklyn Blvd. and Bottineau Blvd., not far from a Target and a Menards.

Officers found two victims and began to aid them before both were taken to a hospital, according to a police spokesman.

One of the victims was later pronounced dead. The other was seriously wounded. Identities for the victims werenot available Saturday night.

Reid Forgrave

State/Regional Reporter

Reid Forgrave covers Minnesota and the Upper Midwest for the Star Tribune, particularly focused on long-form storytelling, controversial social and cultural issues, and the shifting politics around the Upper Midwest. He started at the paper in 2019.

