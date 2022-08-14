One person died and another was severely injured in a shooting near the intersection of 38th and Chicago in south Minneapolis on Sunday afternoon.

Officers working in the Minneapolis Police Department's Third Precinct received a report about 12:50 p.m. Sunday about a shooting near the intersection, where George Floyd was murdered two years ago.

Police found two men with life-threatening wounds and provided "lifesaving efforts" until medics arrived to take them away, said Officer Garrett Parten, a spokesperson for the department. One man died at the hospital. The condition of the other man wasn't available Sunday afternoon.

Parten said forensic scientists and homicide detectives were working at the scene. He said early reports indicated that evidence — possibly a gun or bullet casings — had been removed by someone who is not on the police force.

Parten said the Police Department is asking anyone with information about the evidence, the victims or the suspects, to contact CrimeStoppers. The organization can be reached at CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

"Whether they know where the evidence is or who took the evidence, that's important information for this homicide investigation," Parten said.

This is the second time in a week that someone has been shot to death near the intersection. Mohamed A. Omar, 29, died after he was shot in the area about 3:20 a.m. Aug. 7.

Parten said the department examines crime trends to decide where to deploy officers. "A reasonable person would believe that, with two homicides in that area, extra patrols are likely to occur."