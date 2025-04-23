On the runway: Native flair, bespoke hats, ‘Midsummer’ dreaming, ‘Wanderlust’ look and haute couture

Springtime is not only a chance to spruce up your home but also your wardrobe. With Derby season around the corner as well as a plethora of festivals, concerts and outdoor events, local designers are sending their latest creations down the runway. The following fashion shows celebrate spring styles, Indigenous prints and Kentucky Derby accessories that will complement your wardrobe for upcoming outings.
Native Nations Night: The runway show “Nibi Indow / Mni Waun / I Am Water” reflects the Anishinaabe and Dakota tribes’ spiritual connection to water. Designers represented include Loren Aragon, Lavender Doris, Delina White and others. Guests can shop for jewelry and apparel created by Native artists at a marketplace, and dance the night away at the afterparty with music by Corey Medina & Bro’s. (5-11 p.m. Friday. $55.20-$161.90. InterContinental Hotel, 11 E. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. eventbrite.com)
Joynoelle: The designer presents her “Wanderlust” collection, inspired by the beauty of faraway places and longing for exploration. The showcase includes pieces from Karen Morris Millinery, Ramadan Designs and Russell Bourrienne. (6-10 p.m. May 1. $75-$300. Minneapolis Club, 729 2nd Av. S., Mpls. joynoelle.com)
Winner’s Circle Derby Party: Milliner Karen Morris invites fashionistas to don their Sunday best and complement it with a hat or fascinator to flaunt their style. The event includes a runway show, best outfit and hat competition and a screening of the 151st Kentucky Derby. A portion of the proceeds benefit This Old Horse, a nonprofit that helps horses transitioning from racing to retirement. (3-6 p.m. May 3. $105. Four Seasons, 245 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. winnerscirclethekentuckyderbyparty.com)
Evolve: A Midsummer Night’s Dream-themed spring fashion show and pop-up. Featured local designers sending looks down the runway include Jordynn Marie Brands, Tomaschya by Tonya M Yarwood, Moongold Goods and others. (6:30-10 p.m. May 3. $89.27-$112.53. 3924 W. 50th St., Mpls. eventbrite.com)
The Oval Room: Presented by Sip N Bloom and Amy Seeman, this show pays homage to the Oval Room, a once luxury fashion space. The high-end retail experience is reimagined through a cinematic lens for modern lovers of fashion. On view are fashion and home decor by Martin Patrick 3. (5:30-8:30 p.m. May 22. $75-$1,000. Hollywood Theater, 2815 NE. Johnson St., Mpls. sip-n-bloom.com)