Olson: Will Minnesotans be able to legally purchase keys after July 1? The kerfuffle continues.

Among the prickly issues lingering in the 2025 legislative session’s final week: Will Minnesotans be able to legally purchase keys after July 1, or will they be forced to make border runs as they once did for booze on Sundays?
“It’s an excellent question,” said Nick Johnson, Minnesota-based team lead at ASSA ABLOY Door Security Solutions, the Stockholm-based world’s largest manufacturer of doors, locks and keys.
In Minnesota, Johnson said he sells thousands of keys through distributors and wholesalers to Minnesota customers, including elementary schools, high schools and universities. He couldn’t yet say whether the company would still do business in Minnesota after July 1.
A 2023 law passed in a large environmental bill requires all keys manufactured and sold in Minnesota after July 1 to have no more than 0.009% lead. The only other state with a limit is California, where keys are restricted to 1.5% lead.
After July 1, it’s unclear what will happen if, say, a university student loses the key to their dorm room and needs a replacement created under the new standard.
“It’s a problem,” Johnson said. “If you can’t use a key, how do you get in a locked door?”