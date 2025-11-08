Older adults’ advice to the young: Prioritize health and money

Not too long ago, I had a short series on Minnesota Public Radio called Connect the Dots.
The idea was to invite community elders to share what they’d learned through the years. The journeys were fascinating, and the lessons thoughtful.
Take Sister Mary Bernadette Newton, 93 years old at the time. She joined the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet back in 1953 and became a teacher. She belongs to a tight-knit community.
“Life isn’t a bowl of cherries. You get knocked down, and then you say, you either give up, or you say, ‘I can deal with this,’” she said. “‘I can go for help. I could go talk to somebody.’”
Then there’s Philip Brunelle, the internationally acclaimed choral leader who has spent decades bringing people together through music at VocalEssence. Then 80, he offered a practical life lesson. Call it his “you’ll-never-know-if-you-don’t-ask” mantra.
“Because all people can say is yes or no,” he said. “The chance of yes — 50 percent.”
Elder Atum Azzahir, founder of the Cultural Wellness Center in Minneapolis, spoke with wisdom.
“I really want people to know that you are acceptable. You are accepted already,” she said. “And don’t you forget that.”