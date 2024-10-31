Analysis: Top-five matchup between Ohio State and Penn State carries added weight

To accomplish that, the Buckeyes will need to be sharper than last week in a 21-17 victory to Nebraska. The Cornhuskers, who were thrashed 56-7 at Indiana a week earlier, took a 17-14 lead with 10:47 left in the fourth quarter before Ohio State won the game on Will Howard’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Quinshon Judkins with 6:07 to play. The Buckeyes went 1-for-10 on third-down conversions and saw Nebraska amass 35:07 in time of possession.