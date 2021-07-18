Authorities have identified the man shot and killed in downtown Minneapolis early Saturday morning, while a suspect remains jailed.

Mohamed Hassan, 20, was shot during a dispute on 6th Street and Hennepin Avenue. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified him Sunday morning in a news release, saying Hassan, of Columbia Heights, died due to a gunshot wound to the torso around 3:20 a.m. Saturday.

A 30-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested that morning at the scene and remains in custody for probable cause of murder. The Star Tribune does not typically name suspects until they've been formally charged.

Minneapolis police are investigating the shooting, which is the 50th homicide so far this year in the city.

Activist and attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong shared in a Go Fund Me for the Hassan family that he was a security guard and the youngest of four children who was the cousin of Sumaya Aden, whose brother, Isak Aden, 23, was a U of M student killed by Eagan police in July 2019.

"This family is asking for our community's support to help with the cost of burying their loved one under tragic, unexpected circumstances," Armstrong wrote. "It is hard to imagine what this family is experiencing. They need our help to get through this terrible tragedy."

The Aden family filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit last year seeking $20 million in damages.

Armstrong said in the online fundraiser for Hassan's funeral expenses that it was random attack adding trauma to an already-grieving family. "This senseless act of violence took away a beautiful, beloved brother and son," she wrote. "Mohamed's mom is a single mother whose world has been shattered by the unexpected loss of her son."

Kim Hyatt • 612-673-4751