A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in downtown Minneapolis after a dispute erupted into gunfire, police say.

Minneapolis police responded to the reported shooting near 6th Street N. and Hennepin Avenue at about 3 a.m., spokesman John Elder said. Officers found a man, "believed to be in his 20s," who had suffered a gunshot wound and was not breathing.

They started CPR and tended to the wound until paramedics arrived and transported the man to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died.

According to officers' preliminary investigation, the victim was shot during a dispute with another man. Police identified the 30-year-old suspect at the scene, arrested him and recovered a firearm.

The man is being held in the Hennepin County jail for probable cause murder, according to Elder. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects until they are charged.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will identify the victim in the coming days.

The fatal shooting is Minneapolis' 50th homicide of the year.

About 10 minutes after the downtown shooting, Minneapolis police responded to a call of shots fired at St. Mary's Avenue and Delaware Street SE. Officers found a man, "believed to be in his late teens," suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Police have not arrested a suspect and are still investigating the shooting.

Another shooting occurred around 2:22 a.m. Saturday at the CC Club bar at 2600 Lyndale Av. S. An angry patron exchanged gunfire with a bar employee, police said.

The suspect fled before officers arrived, later showing up at a Shakopee hospital with a noncritical gunshot wound, according to police. The suspect was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center.

Ryan Faircloth • 612-673-4234

Twitter: @ryanfaircloth