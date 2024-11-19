Twin Cities Suburbs

Officials ID teen pedestrian who was hit by an SUV and killed before dawn in Maplewood

The 17-year-old was struck about 5:45 a.m. on southbund Hwy. 61 near Hwy. 36, the State Patrol said.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 19, 2024 at 1:54PM

Officials have identified the pedestrian who was hit by an SUV and killed before dawn in Maplewood.

Heriberto Severino-Luna, 17, of Maplewood, was struck about 5:45 a.m. Monday on southbound Hwy. 61 near Hwy. 36, the State Patrol said.

The SUV’s driver, Jesup Alexander Studer, 30, of Maplewood, was not hurt, the patrol said.

The patrol has yet to release further specifics about the crash.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See More

More from Twin Cities Suburbs

See More

Twin Cities Suburbs

Officials ID teen pedestrian who was hit by an SUV and killed before dawn in Maplewood

The 17-year-old was struck about 5:45 a.m. on southbund Hwy. 61 near Hwy. 36, the State Patrol said.

High Schools

Talented running back is the Star Tribune's All-Minnesota Player of the Year

card image

High Schools

All-Minnesota: Meet our picks for the state's best prep football players

card image