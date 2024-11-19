Officials ID teen pedestrian who was hit by an SUV and killed before dawn in Maplewood

Officials have identified the pedestrian who was hit by an SUV and killed before dawn in Maplewood.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 19, 2024 at 1:54PM
Heriberto Severino-Luna, 17, of Maplewood, was struck about 5:45 a.m. Monday on southbound Hwy. 61 near Hwy. 36, the State Patrol said.
The SUV’s driver, Jesup Alexander Studer, 30, of Maplewood, was not hurt, the patrol said.
The patrol has yet to release further specifics about the crash.
