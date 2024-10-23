Duluth

Officials awaiting word on ID of remains found in camper that burned overnight in Minnesota

The State Fire Marshal is heading the investigation into what led to the fire.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 23, 2024 at 1:03PM
Officials are awaiting word on whose remains were found in a camper that burned overnight this week in northern Minnesota.

The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office said it was alerted about 8:15 a.m. Monday by a caller about the camper having caught fire about 10 miles north of McGregor at a residence in Shamrock Township.

Law enforcement showed up and found the remains inside, the Sheriff’s Office said. They have since been sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

The State Fire Marshal is heading the investigation into what led to the fire.

Paul Walsh

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Star Tribune.

Duluth

