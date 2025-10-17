St. Cloud

Off-duty St. Cloud cop suffers ‘injuries that are not survivable’ after colliding with transit bus

The State Patrol suspects Ryan Ebert was under the influence of alcohol and speeding at the time of the crash in Apple Valley.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 17, 2025 at 1:08PM
Ryan Ebert (GoFundMe)

An off-duty St. Cloud police officer drove his pickup truck into the back of a suburban transit bus on a Twin Cities highway and suffered critical injuries, officials said.

The crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Monday on northbound Hwy. 77 just south of Interstate 35E in Apple Valley, said State Patrol, which noted that it suspects that pickup driver Ryan Ebert was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Ebert, 44, of Big Lake, Minn., was taken by emergency medical responders to HCMC, where he remains in critical condition.

“Ryan was involved in a serious car accident that has left him with injuries that are not survivable,” Tonya Eggers, a close friend, wrote in an online fundraising campaign that she started. “His family is now navigating a time filled with unexpected and overwhelming challenges.”

The fundraiser notes that Ebert is the father of two children, ages 17 and 18.

Ebert has been on the St. Cloud police force for the past 18 years, according to state licensing records.

According to a search warrant affidavit filed by the State Patrol in Hennepin County District Court, a trooper approached the pickup in the median and noticed an “obvious odor of alcohol” coming from the unconscious Ebert.

Witnesses reported the pickup was traveling “at a high rate of speed” when it struck the bus from behind, the filing continued.

Emergency medical personnel also detected “a strong odor of alcohol” from Ebert while he was in the ambulance.

The driver of the Mississippi Valley Transit Authority bus, 65-year-old Phillip Alan Wright, of Apple Valley, was slightly hurt, the patrol said.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from St. Cloud

See More

St. Cloud

Off-duty St. Cloud cop suffers ‘injuries that are not survivable’ after colliding with transit bus

card image
GoFundMe

The State Patrol suspects Ryan Ebert was under the influence of alcohol and speeding at the time of the crash in Apple Valley.

News & Politics

Tolkkinen: Badly injured in a hockey accident, rural teen shows that sometimes, hope pays off

Staff headshot
Karen Tolkkinen
card image

St. Cloud

Boy expected to be removed from life support three days after crashing bike on hill

card image