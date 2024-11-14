Of course Trump picked someone unqualified to run the EPA

True to his nature, Trump has rewarded loyalty and prioritized it over actual merit. In an interview with Fox News this week, Zeldin spoke about his new position and all you heard him talk about is the economy — how regulations make it harder for businesses. What he didn’t talk very much about was the environment he has been appointed to preserve. This is not a surprise for someone with the voting record Zeldin has, and it shouldn’t be a surprise for us when it comes to Trump.