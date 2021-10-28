NVent Electric's third quarter results came in above the company's own guidance with strong performance across all its major sectors.

The company — which makes electrical connections and enclosures that protect sensitive and critical equipment — earned $74.3 million, or 44 cents a share. Revenue was up 26% to $643 million.

"Our third quarter results are a testament to the strong execution of our nVent team during a challenging supply chain environment," Beth Wozniak, nVent's chief executive, said Thursday in the company's earnings release.

Earnings rebounded from a year ago when the company — which is headquartered in London but managed from St. Louis Park — lost $138.7 million, or 82 cents a share. Adjusted earnings per share for the current quarter were 53 cents a share, up 18% from adjusted EPS of 45 cents in the third quarter of 2020.

The company also got a lift from a $200 million acquisition it completed in July for CIS Global, a provider of intelligent rack power distribution and server slides products whose annual revenue is approximately $80 million. CIS Global will become part of nVent's enclosures unit.

Third quarter revenue for the enclosures segment was $335 million, up 37% from a year ago, while revenue in the electrical and fastening solutions and thermal management units rose 15% and 18%, respectively, during the quarter.

The company is confident enough with the quarterly performance that it is increasing its guidance for the remainder of the year, estimating sales for all of 2021 will be up 19% to 20% after previously saying annual revenue would increase 15% to 18%.Full year adjusted earnings are now expected to fall in the range of $1.91 to $1.94 a share.