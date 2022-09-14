The organization that manages tens of thousands of real estate listings across the state has its first new CEO in 20 years.

NorthstarMLS, backbone of the Minnesota's home listing system, announced it hired Tim Dain, the leader of a similar data provider in Missouri and Illinois, as its next leader.

Dain succeeds John Mosey, who is credited with helping make NorthstarMLS a significant and influential player in the industry. In 2021 the organization facilitated 104,631 real estate transactions worth $35.5 billion.

Mosey joined Northstar in 2002 after working for a real estate tech company and then helping another MLS establish the first internet-only listing service in the nation.

"Just as I stepped into this organization 20 years ago and helped NorthstarMLS evolve and grow, Tim is the ideal steward who can help the organization continue to deliver top value for our Realtor subscribers now and into the future," Mosey said in a statement.

NorthstarMLS provides brokers and agents with access to real estate listings and other information.

John Mosey, shown at the NorthstarMLS office in 2018, has led the data provider since 2002.

That data is used by more than 22,000 Realtors who belong to seven Realtor associations in Minnesota and western Wisconsin, representing more than 96% of all Realtors in the state. Its Common Data Platform (CDP) is licensed by users through the Midwest.

Mosey's predecessor, Brian Larson, helped NorthstarMLS transition from thick listing books to a Web-based system that's far more comprehensive. It includes mapping capabilities, virtual tours and other high-tech marketing tools.

Previously, Dain was vice president and general manager for leading real estate technology company Remine and president and CEO of MARIS, a regional MLS with more than 15,000 subscribers in Missouri and Illinois. In 2017, he was named to the Swanepoel Power 200 list of the most powerful and influential executives in the residential real estate industry.

Dain said he was particularly proud that he was able to lead Remine to its largest annual sales growth and that he was able to help position the organization for acquisition by four MLSs.

Dain will oversee daily operations of NorthstarMLS and its new business development efforts. The firm is trying to expanding the use of its data platform other regional MLSs and Realtor associations.

"Tim has the knowledge, experience and leadership acumen needed to maintain NorthstarMLS' momentum and direction," Brian Rossow, board chairman of NorthstarMLS, said.