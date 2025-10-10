North Shore wildfire prompts closure of Superior Hiking Trail segment

DULUTH – A wildfire inside a North Shore state park on Thursday evening covered about a quarter square mile, prompting a partial closure of the Superior Hiking Trail.
Predicted winds Friday could push the fire toward the trail, according to the Minnesota Interagency Fire Center. The trail will close by 8 a.m. Friday between Caribou Falls State Wayside Rest to Lake County Rd. 7 access points inside George H. Crosby Manitou State Park. The park remains open.
As of Thursday evening, the fire was contained by 25%. Fire center officials said better access to the blaze had altered estimates of its size, with the fire growing little overnight.
Fire agency officials have not yet identified a cause.
The blaze was detected Wednesday along a remote and steep ridge of the park near the Caribou River, about 10 miles southwest of Tofte, Minn. The fire has been smoldering and moving through mixed maple trees and fall leaf litter, according to a news release.
Firefighters with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Superior National Forest were responding, along with numerous aircraft dropping water.
In May, two wildfires burned more than 45 square miles, destroying 150 structures in their wake in the Brimson area of northeastern Minnesota.