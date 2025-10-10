Greater Minnesota

North Shore wildfire prompts closure of Superior Hiking Trail segment

The fire inside George H. Crosby Manitou State Park was 25% contained as of Thursday evening, officials said.

By Jana Hollingsworth

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 10, 2025 at 12:35AM
An aerial photo taken Wednesday of the Crosby Fire along the North Shore near Tofte, Minn. (Minnesota Incident Command System)

DULUTH – A wildfire inside a North Shore state park on Thursday evening covered about a quarter square mile, prompting a partial closure of the Superior Hiking Trail.

Predicted winds Friday could push the fire toward the trail, according to the Minnesota Interagency Fire Center. The trail will close by 8 a.m. Friday between Caribou Falls State Wayside Rest to Lake County Rd. 7 access points inside George H. Crosby Manitou State Park. The park remains open.

As of Thursday evening, the fire was contained by 25%. Fire center officials said better access to the blaze had altered estimates of its size, with the fire growing little overnight.

Fire agency officials have not yet identified a cause.

The blaze was detected Wednesday along a remote and steep ridge of the park near the Caribou River, about 10 miles southwest of Tofte, Minn. The fire has been smoldering and moving through mixed maple trees and fall leaf litter, according to a news release.

Firefighters with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Superior National Forest were responding, along with numerous aircraft dropping water.

In May, two wildfires burned more than 45 square miles, destroying 150 structures in their wake in the Brimson area of northeastern Minnesota.

about the writer

Jana Hollingsworth

Duluth Reporter

Jana Hollingsworth is a reporter covering a range of topics in Duluth and northeastern Minnesota for the Star Tribune. Sign up to receive the new North Report newsletter.

