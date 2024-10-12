A man found shot to death last week in a north Minneapolis alley was identified Saturday as Isaiah Khalel Goodwin, 18, of Anoka.
North Minneapolis shooting victim identified as 18-year-old Anoka man
Minneapolis police believe he died after an illegal narcotics deal erupted in gunfire Thursday.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said Goodwin was shot multiple times Thursday in the 4200 block of Queen Avenue N.
Police found Goodwin after gunfire was reported in the 4200 block of Penn Avenue. Investigators said in a statement that Goodwin may have been shot during a drug deal.
Goodwin fled the scene with the second man involved in the shooting but collapsed in the alley and died, police said. No arrests were reported.
“Gunfire in the middle of a neighborhood in the middle of the afternoon is frustrating and unacceptable, “ Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in a statement Thursday.
“This senseless violence is tragic and unfortunate, but I am confident our investigators will work hard to determine what happened and arrest those responsible.”
Goodwin was the 58th homicide victim in Minneapolis this year, according to a Star Tribune database. There were 50 homicides by this time last year.
