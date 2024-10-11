Minneapolis

One man killed after altercation leads to shooting in Minneapolis

Police said those involved knew each other and drug activity was likely a factor.

An adult male was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in north Minneapolis.

The shooting was reported at 4:15 p.m., in an alley on the 4200 block of Penn Avenue N., just north of the Washburn-McReavy Hillside Cemetery, according to police. The victim ran into the alley, where he was found by officers. He died at the scene.

Another person who ran from the scene has not been located, said Minneapolis police spokesman Sgt. Garrett Parten.

Those involved knew each other and drug activity was likely a factor, he said, although the exact circumstances are still under investigation.

The shooting marks the 58th homicide of the year in Minneapolis, according to a Star Tribune database. That compares with 50 homicides at the same time last year.

Despite the increase, homicides have generally fallen locally and nationally since 2021, but they remain elevated compared with 2019 in many U.S. cities, including Minneapolis and St. Paul.

The U.S. saw a historic 30% increase in homicides in 2020, which criminologists attribute to the widespread effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the fallout from the police murder of George Floyd.

Anyone with information about the shooting may submit anonymous tips to CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting CrimeStoppersMN.org.

