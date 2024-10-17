Maple Grove withstood a 14-point first-half deficit and a day full of ceremony and recognition, pulling away in the second half Thursday to defeat host Minnetonka 31-21 in high school football.
No. 1 Maple Grove rallies past No. 3 Minnetonka in high school football, completes a perfect regular season
Three touchdown passes from Kaden Harney to Dylan Vokal helped Maple Grove dig out of a 14-point first-half hole.
Maple Grove is ranked No. 1 in Class 6A, Minnetonka No. 3.
Maple Grove quarterback Kaden Harney threw three touchdown passes to Dylan Vokal, helping the Crimson finish the regular season 8-0. Minnetonka finished 6-2; its other loss was to Eden Prairie.
The loss came on the day Minnetonka honored former coach Dave Nelson by adding his banner to the school’s wall of fame. The school also recognized the 20-year anniversary of Minnetonka’s 2004 state championship team.
Thursday’s game was played in afternoon light because of the MEA school break. Fourteen games involving Class 6A games were played Thursday after nearly all other teams played Wednesday night.
The playoffs will begin Friday for the Class 6A teams, which will be seeded into a 32-team bracket. The other classes are divided into sections and begin playoffs Tuesday.
Three touchdown passes from Kaden Harney to Dylan Vokal helped the Crimson dig out of a 14-point first-half hole.