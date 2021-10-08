Introduction: Thursday night is why we watch sports. Two games. Two things you might never see again. A straight steal of home by Tampa Bay's Randy Arozarena in a playoff game against Boston, the first such postseason steal in 76 years. And a double punt — yes, a double punt — in the Seahawks vs. Rams game.

4:00: Mark Craig joins host Michael Rand for their NFL picks segment. Mark is basically taunting Vikings fans by saying there is no way they can lose to the Lions on Sunday. While Rand tends to agree, anything is possible. Plus a look at the Packers vs. Bengals and other big matchups this weekend.

17:00: Mike Hastings, head coach for the Minnesota State (Mankato) men's hockey team, joins the show to preview a big weekend series between the No. 1 Mavericks and No. 2 St. Cloud State. We also discuss the expanding State of Hockey with St. Thomas joining Division I and just how Hastings has been able to build such a successful program at Mankato.

