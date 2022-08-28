A rain delay Saturday iced the Twins game for almost an hour, but the later, the better, apparently.

The Twins scored their first run in the bottom of the ninth inning then forced extra innings on their way to a 3-2 walkoff victory at Target Field in front of an announced crowd of 27,570. The Twins outhit the Giants 9-4 but were just 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position, stranding 14 on base.

The Twins improved to 64-61, still in second place in the American League Central. The Giants fell to 61-64, far back in third in the National League West.

Two walks from Max Kepler and Luis Arraez helped the Twins mount the comeback in the ninth. Carlos Correa hit a two-out RBI single to right field before Jake Cave tied the game 2-2 with a single of his own.

Jhoan Duran had a one-two-three top of the 10th. Nick Gordon then executed a sacrifice bunt in the bottom of the inning to advance the runner on second, Caleb Hamilton, to third. Gio Urshela walked, and Giants reliever Dominic Leone intentionally walked Kepler to load the bases with one out.

Leone then walked Gilberto Celestino on four pitches to gift the Twins a walkoff victory.

Twins starter Sonny Gray held the Giants scoreless and hitless until the fifth inning, before he was pulled. He walked his first batter but quickly picked him off at first. He then hit his second batter with a pitch before Joey Bart doubled to put them both in scoring position. Tommy La Stella's sacrifice fly put the breakthrough run on the board.

Jorge Polanco left the game early with left patellar tendinitis.