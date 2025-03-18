Sports

Podcast: Marcus Fuller on the Gophers coaching search; Bad Wolves habits

Host Michael Rand starts with two big games Monday, which saw the Wild and Wolves change course. Marcus Fuller joins Rand for a look at the Gophers men’s basketball coaching search.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 18, 2025 at 2:04PM
Colorado State head coach Niko Medved is a top candidate for the Gophers job. (Eli Lucero/The Associated Press)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with two big games Monday, which saw the Wild and Wolves change course. The Wild had been struggling to hang on through key injuries, but they managed an important (if boring) 3-1 win over the Kings. The Wolves let a banged-up Indiana team snap their eight-game winning streak, a game that brought the return of some bad habits.

9:00: Marcus Fuller joins Rand for a look at the Gophers men’s basketball coaching search. Niko Medved has emerged as the front-runner, but the Colorado State coach will lead his team in the NCAA tournament later this week. What is the timeline and what should we be watching for in the search?

33:00: The Vikings have done a lot of really good things in the last week, including a trade for running back Jordan Mason.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

about the writer

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

See More

More from Sports

See More

Daily Delivery

Podcast: Marcus Fuller on the Gophers coaching search; Bad Wolves habits

card image

Host Michael Rand starts with two big games Monday, which saw the Wild and Wolves change course. Marcus Fuller joins Rand for a look at the Gophers men’s basketball coaching search.

High Schools

Meet Chase Thompson of Alexandria, the All-Minnesota Boys Basketball Player of the Year

card image

High Schools

Meet the 2025 All-Minnesota boys basketball team

card image