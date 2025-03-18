Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with two big games Monday, which saw the Wild and Wolves change course. The Wild had been struggling to hang on through key injuries, but they managed an important (if boring) 3-1 win over the Kings. The Wolves let a banged-up Indiana team snap their eight-game winning streak, a game that brought the return of some bad habits.
Podcast: Marcus Fuller on the Gophers coaching search; Bad Wolves habits
Host Michael Rand starts with two big games Monday, which saw the Wild and Wolves change course. Marcus Fuller joins Rand for a look at the Gophers men’s basketball coaching search.
9:00: Marcus Fuller joins Rand for a look at the Gophers men’s basketball coaching search. Niko Medved has emerged as the front-runner, but the Colorado State coach will lead his team in the NCAA tournament later this week. What is the timeline and what should we be watching for in the search?
33:00: The Vikings have done a lot of really good things in the last week, including a trade for running back Jordan Mason.
Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio
The podcast archive is here.
Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.
Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports
Host Michael Rand starts with two big games Monday, which saw the Wild and Wolves change course. Marcus Fuller joins Rand for a look at the Gophers men’s basketball coaching search.