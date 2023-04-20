Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Host Michael Rand is joined by Star Tribune Chip Scoggins in the aftermath of two huge playoff games for Minnesota teams on Wednesday. What were the Wild thinking in choosing Marc-Andre Fleury in goal after a brilliant regular season and Game 1 performance from Filip Gustavsson? Dean Evason invited a lot of second-guessing before the puck dropped, and it was only exacerbated in a 7-3 loss to Dallas.

12:00: The Wolves, meanwhile, looked like they were going to get blown out for a second straight game before rallying to take a lead going into the fourth quarter. They ultimately lost 122-113 despite Anthony Edwards' 41 points and in part because of more playoff struggles from Karl-Anthony Towns.

23:00: Hear from Evason on the goalie decision and Wolves head coach Chris Finch on trying to get more from Towns.

28:00: Hey, at least the Twins won and scored a lot of runs.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports