Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Nicholas Firkus, the St. Paul man who claimed his wife was fatally shot as he struggled with a burglar during a home invasion nearly 13 years ago, on Thursday was sentenced to life in prison for her murder.

A jury in February found Firkus guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree murder with intent in connection with the death of Heidi Firkus on April 25, 2010. Nicholas Firkus will not be eligible for parole, per the sentence handed down by Ramsey County Judge Leonardo Castro.

"I maintain to my dying breath my innocence of this crime," Firkus said Thursday in front of a full courtroom in the Ramsey County Courthouse. Though he was convicted of his wife's murder, he said, "it does not diminish the grief I feel from losing her."

Firkus, 40, has been held in the Ramsey County jail since his conviction following a two-week trial.

Prosecutors argued that Firkus killed his wife out of shame and fear stemming from financial problems. They said he had not told her about $18,000 in credit card debt and 22 months of late mortgage payments that had led to a foreclosure on their Hamline-Midway home.

Defense attorneys countered that Heidi's death was a tragic accident. They said a shotgun Nicholas had in his hand went off as he struggled with an intruder just inside the front door of the couple's home. One shot struck Heidi in the back of the head. The second hit Nicholas in the leg, his lawyers said.

The jury deliberated for about four hours before returning with a guilty verdict.

The had case baffled police for more than a decade and had gone cold until 2019, when a St. Paul Police Department sergeant reopened it. With help from the FBI and new evidence, Firkus was charged in 2021.

More than 50 witnesses took the stand during the trial, which at times drew standing-room-only crowds and correspondents from national TV crime shows. Firkus will be the subject of an ABC-TV "20/20" special airing Friday night.