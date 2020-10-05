First round: Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Rounds 2-7: Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.

Where: The draft is virtual. It was originally scheduled for June 26 and 27 at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

TV: NBCSN (first round), NHL Network (Rounds 2-7).

Top three prospects: Alexis Lafreniere (consensus No. 1), W, Rimouski Oceanic (Quebec Major Junior Hockey League); Quinton Byfield, C, Sudbury (Ontario Hockey League); Tim Stuetzle, C, Adler Mannheim (Germany).

Best of the rest: Lucas Raymond, LW, Frolunda (Sweden); Jamie Drysdale, D, Erie (OHL); Marco Rossi, C, Ottawa (OHL); Cole Perfetti, C, Saginaw (OHL); Jake Sanderson, D, U.S. National Team Development Program; Yaroslav Askarov, G, Neva St. Petersburg (Russia-2).

Wild picks (six): First round, ninth overall; second round, 39th; fourth round, 101st; fifth round, 132nd; sixth round, 163rd; seventh round, 194th.

Wild in 2019-20: Went 35-27-7 and finished sixth in the Central Division.

First-round order

1. N.Y. Rangers

2. Los Angeles

3. Ottawa (from San Jose)

4. Detroit

5. Ottawa

6. Anaheim

7. New Jersey

8. Buffalo

9. Wild

10. Winnipeg

11. Nashville

12. Florida

13. Carolina (from Toronto)

14. Edmonton

15. Toronto (from Pittsburgh)

16. Montreal

17. Chicago

18. New Jersey (from Arizona)

19. Calgary

20. New Jersey (from Vancouver via Tampa Bay)

21. Columbus

22. N.Y. Rangers (from Carolina)

23. Philadelphia

24. Washington

25. Colorado

26. St. Louis

27. Anaheim (from Boston)

28. Ottawa (from N.Y. Islanders)

29. Vegas

30. Dallas

31. San Jose (from Tampa Bay)