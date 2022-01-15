It's the second season of expanded NFL playoffs, and the new wrinkle this year is that one of the games — Arizona vs. The Los Angeles rams — has been moved to Monday night.
Here's where to find the information you'll want to follow the games before, during and after they're played.
Scoreboard: Includes the schedule, TV information, previews and in-game updates
Satellite radio: Channel information for SiriusXM
Team statistics and depth charts. Tap and find a team in the menu
NFL game-site weather forecasts
