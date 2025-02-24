The most visible portion of the week will be the televised on-field drills, in which you’ll see a lot of speed and agility testing such as the 40-yard dash or 20-yard shuttle. Quarterbacks will throw various routes. Receivers or safeties will run the “gauntlet drill,” in which players make a series of catches both flat-footed and while sprinting to either sideline. More data is collected behind closed doors via MRI and X-ray machines, and interview sessions teams use to try to evaluate intangibles like football knowledge, personality, commitment, etc. Each team can invite 45 prospects throughout the week for official 18-minute interviews with a group of team personnel. Those interviews used to be conducted in team hotels, but have recently been moved to Lucas Oil Stadium suites. Teams also conduct unofficial interviews, often by assistant coaches in a quicker manner that players liken to speed dating.