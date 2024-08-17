News analysis: Harris and Trump offer a clear contrast on the economy

Trump also ratcheted up a promise to impose new taxes on imported goods — from every country the United States trades with — in a bid to force more companies to make products in America. Previously, Trump said he would tax imports at a 10% rate; in Asheville, he said the rate could be as high as 20%. Those tariffs are paid by U.S. importers, not foreign countries. Economic research suggests they would, to some degree, raise prices and serve as a tax on consumers.