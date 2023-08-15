Earlier this summer, the Twin Cities bid adieu to Monello and Constantine, the restaurant and bar in the Hotel Ivy, as the hotel's newish owners tapped Apicii hospitality group to operate its food and beverage program. Now we know the plans.

Breva (1115 2nd Av. S., Mpls.) will take over the street-level restaurant space with "American fare and craft cocktails." The menu will be approachable with seasonal highlights and "dishes infused with global flavors." A mid-September opening is anticipated.

Meanwhile, the subterranean bar will become Masa & Agave, styled as a speakeasy cantina with Mexican foods and an expansive agave spirits collection. Look for a mid-October opening.

The lobby Bar Ivy will also undergo a transformation, taking inspiration from European all-day bars, with espresso drinks and pastries in the morning and cocktails and light bites at night. Overseeing the redesign of all three concepts is Minneapolis-based firm White Space.

Vendor changes at Malcolm Yards

There's a bit of shuffling happening inside Market at Malcolm Yards.

Joey Meatballs has already exited the food hall (find him at Potluck in Rosedale Center), and the vegetable-focused stand Advellum will leave Aug. 20 as it prepares to open a stand-alone restaurant.

The spaces won't be vacant for long. Bagu has already scooted over to the meatball stand and will be expanding their menu; new vendors are on deck for the remaining spaces and will be announced soon.

In other news, Malcolm Yards (501 30th Av. SE., Mpls., malcolmyards.market) is coming up on two years in Minneapolis' Prospect Park neighborhood and its running specials made with whiskey from neighboring O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co. to celebrate.

Wrecktangle Pizza is serving the "Bad Bama Jamma," with whiskey-spiked Alabama white barbecue sauce, smoked chicken, bacon, caramelized onions, red sauce, cheese blend and served with a side of Carolina slaw. Bebe Zito made a peanut butter-bourbon whiskey with scotcharoo cookie chunks and dark chocolate frosting. The Boxcar Bar is pouring the "Passionate Heart" featuring Keeper's Heart bourbon, banana and passion fruit liqueurs and Bittercube Jamaican No. 2 bitters. Specials are available through Aug. 31.

A taste of Indonesia opening in Duluth

Bali Asian Cuisine will soon open in Duluth's Lincoln Park. Chef-owner Nevi Mariadi, plans to add a few traditional Indonesian dishes to the menu, including rendang (slow-cooked meat), sate ayam (grilled chicken with peanut sauce) and kare ayam (chicken curry), according to Perfect Duluth Day. There also will be a wide swath of other Asian dishes, including pho, ramen and sushi. The restaurant, at 1931 W. Superior St., is staffing up now and should be open by leaf-peeping season.

Indigenous Food Lab keeps growing

Renowned forager and educator Linda Black Elk is joining NATIFS, or North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems. Black Elk will lead the educational programming and community engagement efforts for the nonprofit, which includes the Indigenous Food Lab inside Midtown Global Market.

"I am overjoyed to be joining the NATIFS team," Black Elk said in a statement. "My life's work is all about access. For generations, colonial systems have campaigned to label Indigenous foods and medicines as 'unsafe' or 'ineffective.' I've seen important Indigenous foods mistakenly described as 'toxic,' and this misinformation has led to a real fear of the natural world."

Black Elk said she hopes to alleviate those fears through education and outreach by providing fun and informative resources for the community.

NATIFS is also heading to the State Fair, and will sponsor programming for Indigenous People's Day on Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Dan Patch Park. Watch demonstrations on Indigenous foods and drinks (think wild rice, heirloom corn tortillas and herbal teas) as well as Native drumming and dancing groups.