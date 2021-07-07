A Lakeville resident who wanted to reopen Alibi Drinkery, a restaurant and bar that had its liquor license revoked after its owners repeatedly violated Gov. Tim Walz's executive order to close during the COVID-19 pandemic, has rescinded his application for a Lakeville liquor license after city officials said his application was deceptive.

Jose Colon told the City Council in June that he was Alibi's new owner, and said he was making payments to previous owners Lisa Zarza and Ricardo Baldazo toward its purchase. Colon planned to hire Alibi's previous manager to help him run the place, he said, and would retain Baldazo and Zarza as paid consultants.

But according to a city memo, Lakeville officials discovered that Colon's new lease agreement states that Zarza and Baldazo, not Colon, would operate the restaurant.

Colon made "misleading and inconsistent statements" concerning the pair's involvement in running Alibi, the memo said, and he was only a proxy to obtain the license because Zarza and Baldazo couldn't get one themselves due to noncompliance with the executive order.

At a meeting Tuesday, every City Council member expressed reservations about granting applicant Colon the license.

Colon said he felt he was being judged because of Alibi's previous owners' actions and his relationship to them.

"I'm not here to try to trick you guys," he said. "I want to run a successful business."

Colon said he hadn't understood that Zarza and Baldazo's names needed to be on the liquor license application. He tried to change the lease to omit their role as operators of Alibi, but Metro Equity Management, a commercial real estate company, wouldn't let him have the lease alone because of his lack of experience in the restaurant business, he said.

Council Member Michelle Volk said she supported Zarza's right to fight against the executive order but felt Colon hadn't been honest with the council.

Council members Joshua Lee and John Bermel said their issue was with the license application, which states that any falsification of answers will result in a denial.

"There's too many holes for me to approve your application," Lee said.

Mayor Doug Anderson said Colon could reapply for the license "with different circumstances."

Thirty people showed up at Tuesday's meeting and about 10 spoke in support of Colon. Shouts of "Just let him have it!" and "You work for this community!" rang out while council members were speaking. Anderson told the hecklers they were out of order.

A tearful Zarza told the council she was simply trying to sell her business.

"I don't want to be in this community anymore," she said.

In March, an administrative law judge upheld the liquor license revocation of Lionheart LLC, Zarza and Baldazo's company, for keeping Alibi open despite orders from the Minnesota Attorney General's Office to shut down. Commissioner of Public Safety John Harrington had 90 days to intervene in that revocation. Because he didn't, the revocation stands, said Lakeville City Administrator Justin Miller.

In April, the Northfield City Council denied Zarza a liquor license renewal for another business, Alibi at Froggy Bottoms, a Northfield restaurant and bar.

