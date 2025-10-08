New L.L. Bean store slated to open in Maple Grove

Outdoor enthusiasts will soon have another outlet to snag gear and element-resistant apparel.
National brand L.L. Bean has begun work on its second Minnesota store, at the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes in Maple Grove.
This week, the mall revealed it plans to open the store by next summer. L.L. Bean will take the place of four former stores, which are being demolished. The only other L.L. Bean store in the state is at the Mall of America.
“We are thrilled to welcome this iconic and versatile brand to the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes,” said Michael Landstad, general manager of the property. “L.L. Bean’s offerings are a perfect fit for so many Minnesotans who value high-quality apparel and footwear for their outdoor lifestyle.”
At a size of 17,000 square feet, the planned Maple Grove store will be 12,000 square feet smaller than its Mall of America counterpart.
The Shoppes, which boasts retailers such as H&M, Duluth Trading Co. and an IKEA pop-up, attracts 6 million visitors per year, said Linda Sell, a marketing manager for the property.
Last year, L.L. Bean announced plans to continue to grow its retail footprint, saying sales performances at its recently opened store in New York’s Hudson Valley region highlighted the importance of physical retail locations. In that same announcement, L.L. Bean, which has roots in New England, detailed plans to expand in the Southeast and Midwest, believing them to be “high-growth opportunities.”
Based on the company’s earlier success, L.L. Bean CEO Stephen Smith has said the company sees a path to opening about six to 10 stores every year.