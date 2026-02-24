New gun limits pitched by Walz and Democrats face likely GOP resistance

Gov. Tim Walz renewed his push to tackle gun violence prevention on Feb. 24, asking lawmakers in Minnesota’s divided Legislature to meet the moment after last year’s killing of two schoolchildren at Annunciation Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis.
Walz, who will leave the governor’s office next year, has thrown his remaining political capital at the push to restrict access to guns. He unveiled a sweeping package of more than a dozen new gun proposals in a news conference, encouraging Annunciation families and other advocates to keep pressuring him and legislators as the session continues.
“This is a time for bipartisan action around an issue that tore at the heart and continues to. And we owe it to the Annunciation families not to have that just be another statistic in the book. In Minnesota, that was the final straw,” Walz said, flanked by DFL lawmakers and violence prevention advocates.
But Republicans have already signaled they’re unlikely to support the highest-profile parts of Walz’s proposed package, including bans on assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. The GOP has focused its legislative response to the Annunciation shooting on school safety and mental health — and specifically not guns.
“We’ve got to have a larger view of public safety, not just that one issue,” said Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks.
Another key legislator, Sen. Ron Latz, DFL-St. Louis Park, said he’s hopeful for bipartisan support this session but admitted that “we’ve got our work cut out for us.” Democrats hold a one-seat majority in the Senate and are tied with Republicans in the House, so some Republican support is needed for any bill to become law.
Walz’s push came a day after a group of Annunciation parents installed a display of 60 empty school desks just outside the building to honor children lost to gun violence in recent years. Inside, two desks were decorated with belongings from 10-year-old Harper Moyski and 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel, who were killed at Annunciation. Walz also invoked the June shooting of Sen. John Hoffman and the slaying of House DFL Leader Melissa Hortman when presenting his proposals.
Lydia Kaiser, an eighth-grade student at Annunciation, was one of two students who survived gunshot wounds to the head. In brief remarks to reporters at the news conference, she described how she and her fellow students hid beneath the pews as 116 bullets were fired through the church’s stained-glass windows, and she pleaded with legislators to take action.