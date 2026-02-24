Advertisement
New gun limits pitched by Walz and Democrats face likely GOP resistance

Republicans have focused their legislative response to the Annunciation shooting on school safety and mental health — and specifically not guns.

By Nathaniel Minor and

Ryan Faircloth

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 24, 2026 at 9:24PM
Gov. Tim Walz has thrown his remaining political capital at the push to restrict access to guns. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Gov. Tim Walz renewed his push to tackle gun violence prevention on Feb. 24, asking lawmakers in Minnesota’s divided Legislature to meet the moment after last year’s killing of two schoolchildren at Annunciation Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis.

Walz, who will leave the governor’s office next year, has thrown his remaining political capital at the push to restrict access to guns. He unveiled a sweeping package of more than a dozen new gun proposals in a news conference, encouraging Annunciation families and other advocates to keep pressuring him and legislators as the session continues.

“This is a time for bipartisan action around an issue that tore at the heart and continues to. And we owe it to the Annunciation families not to have that just be another statistic in the book. In Minnesota, that was the final straw,” Walz said, flanked by DFL lawmakers and violence prevention advocates.

But Republicans have already signaled they’re unlikely to support the highest-profile parts of Walz’s proposed package, including bans on assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. The GOP has focused its legislative response to the Annunciation shooting on school safety and mental health — and specifically not guns.

“We’ve got to have a larger view of public safety, not just that one issue,” said Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks.

Sen. John Hoffman leads colleagues toward the State House chambers for a memorial in honor of former House DFL Leader Melissa Hortman to start the 2026 legislative session on Feb. 17. It was Hoffman’s first return to the Senate since recovering from injuries he suffered after being shot in his home on June 14, 2025, the same morning Hortman and her husband were killed in their home. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Another key legislator, Sen. Ron Latz, DFL-St. Louis Park, said he’s hopeful for bipartisan support this session but admitted that “we’ve got our work cut out for us.” Democrats hold a one-seat majority in the Senate and are tied with Republicans in the House, so some Republican support is needed for any bill to become law.

Walz’s push came a day after a group of Annunciation parents installed a display of 60 empty school desks just outside the building to honor children lost to gun violence in recent years. Inside, two desks were decorated with belongings from 10-year-old Harper Moyski and 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel, who were killed at Annunciation. Walz also invoked the June shooting of Sen. John Hoffman and the slaying of House DFL Leader Melissa Hortman when presenting his proposals.

Lydia Kaiser, an eighth-grade student at Annunciation, was one of two students who survived gunshot wounds to the head. In brief remarks to reporters at the news conference, she described how she and her fellow students hid beneath the pews as 116 bullets were fired through the church’s stained-glass windows, and she pleaded with legislators to take action.

“All children have the right to live free from gun violence,” Kaiser said. “Elected officials have a duty to protect us from guns.”

Malia Kimbrell, an Annunciation Catholic School parent, helps set up a display of 60 desks outside the Minnesota State Capitol on Feb. 23. The desks will sit empty to represent Minnesota children killed by guns over the past 5 years. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Walz’s package is mostly made up of gun-related policy proposals, including a ban on “ghost guns,” which are privately made firearms without serial numbers, and requirements that lost and stolen firearms be reported to law enforcement. Other provisions would allow cities to enact their own gun rules and would require gun owners to maintain liability insurance.

“If you have a dog or a trampoline, you pay more for your insurance because your risk is greater. The same thing is true of guns, but that has never been added,” Walz said of his insurance proposal.

Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus Chair Bryan Strawser, pictured at center at the State Capitol on Jan. 24, 2019, chair of the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, said his group opposes the gun restrictions proposed by Walz and other DFLers. (Mark Vancleave/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Bryan Strawser, chair of the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, said his group opposes the gun restrictions proposed by Walz and other DFLers. He said criminals aren’t going to follow requirements to carry liability insurance or comply with gun bans on college campuses, among other things.

Strawser said the House and Senate GOP caucuses have indicated to his group that they will be united in opposing new firearm restrictions.

“I think they hold the stance that we do on the gun legislation,” he said.

Walz’s package does call for expanded access to mental health services and several school safety measures. While there could be bipartisan support for such measures, Walz said his entire package should be passed into law — especially the gun-control pieces. He predicted Republicans would face a “heavy storm” from voters this fall if they don’t support them.

“And I say that as someone who evolved on this issue and moved along as our country moved,” said Walz, who was once a vocal supporter of gun rights.

Rep. Emma Greenman, DFL-Minneapolis, who is sponsoring the assault-style weapons ban bill, said she has spoken with Republicans as she drafted the bill — as have parents of Annunciation families.

“Are we going to be with the people, or are we going to be with the gun lobbyist and gun industry? I think we here know who we’re with,” Greenman said to applause from advocates at the news conference.

Greenman’s bill and a high-capacity magazine ban bill were set to face their first hurdle Tuesday afternoon in the House Public Safety Finance and Policy Committee, where Democrats and Republicans are evenly split.

Strawser expressed concerns about Greenman’s assault-style weapons ban bill, particularly regarding a provision that would require people who want to keep ownership of their guns to let law enforcement inspect their home to ensure it’s safely stored.

“There’s Second Amendment problems, Fourth Amendment problems,” Strawser said.

It appeared the assault-style weapons ban bill, at least, would not get enough support to clear the committee. Asked how the Republican members of the panel would vote, GOP Public Safety Committee Co-Chair Paul Novotny said: “With the Constitution.”

Sen. Ron Latz, left, DFL-St. Louis Park, said he’s hopeful for bipartisan support this session but admitted that “we’ve got our work cut out for us.” (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Nathaniel Minor

Reporter

Nathaniel Minor is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Ryan Faircloth

Politics and government reporter

Ryan Faircloth covers Minnesota politics and government for the Star Tribune.

