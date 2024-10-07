Kisunla among recent drugs approved for mild Alzheimer’s

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 6.7 million Americans are affected by Alzheimer’s disease, and it’s one of the top 10 leading causes of death in the United States. While there isn’t a cure, the FDA has approved a few medications to slow the disease’s progression or to help manage symptoms. The most recent addition to that list is donanemab, sold under the brand name Kisunla.