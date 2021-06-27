Alessandro "Ale" Bonacina, who moved from Italy to Minneapolis during the coronavirus pandemic to serve as executive vice president of Amplifon Americas, is focusing on using data to make the customer experience "more human and personal."

Bonacina's priorities also include continuing to develop proprietary hearing health care protocols and equipment and adding to the company's 1,500-plus Miracle-Ear retail locations in this country.

Moving here was challenging, Bonacina said, because pandemic-related travel restrictions kept his wife and two young children in Italy until a couple of months ago. But of the opportunity to continue his career with Amplifon and for him and his family to experience living in the United States, "I cannot dream of anything better," Bonacina said.

Bonacina joined Amplifon in 2015 as marketing and product director for Amplifon Italia before becoming global chief marketing officer and then global chief retail officer. He began leading the Americas region, which also encompasses Canada, Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Panama, Colombia and Mexico, in September.

"We empower people to rediscover all the emotions of sound," Bonacina said. "If your north star, your guiding principle is such a healthy and strong purpose, this will drive people to go beyond to serve the consumer beyond any kind of expectations."

Sales have rebounded, outpacing the industry, since Miracle-Ear locations reopened after a majority had to close amid the pandemic, Bonacina said.

First-quarter revenue grew by double digits in the region, according to the company, with more than $300 million in revenue in this country. Amplifon's 250 Minnesota employees are among more than 800 in the United States.

Amplifon, the global leader in retail hearing care with more than 11 percent of the market, has 8 percent of the U.S. market.

Only 30% of the nearly 30 million American adults who could benefit from hearing aids are using them, Bonacina said, presenting a significant growth opportunity.

The Miracle-Ear Foundation each year gives free hearing aids and services to hundreds of children and adults who otherwise couldn't afford them. "What is better than changing the lives of people? Changing the lives of people for free," Bonacina said.

Q: How does Amplifon use data to improve customer experience?

A: Continuously helping the hearing care professional to get insight on the users of the hearing aid, how the consumer is engaged with the hearing aid so that they can act immediately to help the consumer through the journey… I think that data can make our relationship even more human and more personal. That's why we're continuing progressing on our digital ecosystem to really connect with the consumer on even a deeper level than what we're doing today.

Q: What motivates you to work in hearing care?

A: What we are doing every day is changing the lives of millions and millions of consumers. It gives you a completely different energy no matter what is happening in the business day… You will clearly see the value that you're generating for the company and the value that you're generating for the people at the end.

Q: What makes Amplifon the global leader in hearing care?

A: Having the best people and cutting-edge innovation... At the end, people, global scale, customer experience, mastering distribution channels and innovation. These are the key factors that I think are not replicable by anyone else in the global market today.

Todd Nelson is a freelance writer in Lake Elmo. His e-mail is todd_nelson@mac.com.