Nelson: Hot and windy weekend, with a fire watch Sunday

Average high temps in the Twin Cities for early to mid-May are generally in the mid to upper 60s, but we’re about a month ahead of schedule today with highs in the upper 70s. It gets downright hot (for Minnesotans) on Sunday and into early next week with readings jumping up close to 90 degrees, which will feel more like a midsummer night’s dream. Gusty winds take hold on Sunday (don’t let Mom blow away), giving way to an elevated fire weather threat across much of the state.