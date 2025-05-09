Nelson: Hot and windy weekend, with a fire watch Sunday

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas:
Hello. Can anyone tell me what month it is again? Bueller? Bueller? Bueller?
Average high temps in the Twin Cities for early to mid-May are generally in the mid to upper 60s, but we’re about a month ahead of schedule today with highs in the upper 70s. It gets downright hot (for Minnesotans) on Sunday and into early next week with readings jumping up close to 90 degrees, which will feel more like a midsummer night’s dream. Gusty winds take hold on Sunday (don’t let Mom blow away), giving way to an elevated fire weather threat across much of the state.
The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which will likely be upgraded to Red Flag Warnings due to warm temps, low humidity and gusty winds. Similar weather conditions into early next week will keep Smokey Bear extra busy over the next few days.
If you’re heading out to the lake Saturday in search of Wally the walleye, bring the SPF. UV index values will approach very high levels, so burn times will be short.
In other news, I finally see rain potential by Thursday!