The accolades keep rolling in for Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz.

Cruz on Thursday as named the Marvin Miller Man of the Year Award by the Major League Baseball Players Association. The award is voted on by MLB players and goes to the member who they, "most respect based on his leadership on the field and in the community." Balloting took place in mid-September.

In addition to being a productive player at age 40, Cruz's work in his native Dominican Republic has been exemplary. His Boomstick23 foundation provides aid and opportunities to people in his country. He also has helped build a police station while donating a fire truck and ambulance to his hometown of Los Matas De Santa Cruz. He also makes appearances and has charitable endeavors in the United States.

The award is named after Miller, the first MLBPA executive director, who served from 1966 through 1982. Recent winners include Curtis Granderson, Anthony Rizzo, Adam Jones and Clayton Kershaw.

This award continues quite a run for Cruz. Since the end of the 2019 season, Cruz has been won the Carl R. Pohlad Award for community service, was named the Star Tribune's Sportsperson of the Year, received the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award at the ESPYs and now has won the Marvin Miller Award, beating out Adam Wainright and Jason Heyward.

On the field, Cruz batted .303 with 16 home runs and 33 RBI with a .992 on base-plus-slugging percentage. He was slowed some by a sore knee late in the season but still managed to play in 53 of the 60 games. He doubled twice in six at bats during the Twins' wild card series loss to Houston.

Cruz has completed his second season with the Twins. The club picked up his $12 million option for 2020, which ended up being $4.44 million due to the abbreviated season causing contracts to be pro-rated. He will become a free agent five days following the Word Series, but he has expressed an interest in returning and the Twins have done the same.

"Obviously, we have to get with the agent and work through everything in terms of what happens next," said Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey on Oct. 1. "We've been in contact with him for sure. But the feeling is mutual. We don't feel any differently than Nellie does. We see a fit for him here, and we're hopeful that can work out."

Cruz is believed to be seeking a two-year deal, and could wait to see if there will be a universal DH in 2021, which would expand the list of potential suitors considerably. The DH was approved for both leagues for just the 2020 season and, as of now, will remain in the American League only for 2021. It would have to be collectively bargained for it to be used in both leagues.

Gold Glove finalists

Righthander Kenta Maeda and outfielder Byron Buxton have been named finalists for Gold Glove Awards. Maeda is a finalist along with Griffin Canning of the Angels and Zach Plesac of Cleveland. Buxton's competition is Ramon Laureano of the Athletics and Luis Robert of the White Sox. The winners will be announced on Nov. 3.