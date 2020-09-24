A western Minnesota man has been given a term of nearly six years for being high while driving on a suspended license when he crashed into another vehicle and killed his girlfriend.

Braxton M. Anderson, 35, of Montevideo, was sentenced Tuesday in Chippewa County District Court in connection with the crash in August 2019 that killed 20-year-old Brittany L. Schulz of Appleton, Minn.

Anderson, who was convicted last month of criminal vehicular homicide, will serve about three years of his 5⅔-year term in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Anderson has been cited many times in recent years for various driving offenses in Minnesota and has convictions for careless driving, reckless driving and a felony-level drug offense. His license was suspended by the state at the time of the crash, the charges read.

Prosecutors say Anderson was heading south on Hwy. 7/59 in Watson and made a sharp left turn toward the Watson Goose Bar in front of an SUV, which hit the car broadside.

Schulz was declared dead at the scene. Anderson and both people in the SUV survived.

Blood test results from the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension revealed amphetamine and methamphetamine in Anderson’s system.